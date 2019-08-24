Verity & Verity Increased Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position Maintained by Vulcan Value Partners Llc

Vulcan Value Partners Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 22.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vulcan Value Partners Llc bought 56,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 310,602 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $553.11 million, up from 254,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vulcan Value Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Ela; 28/05/2018 – Amazon has created a culture of near instant gratification, but the cost of that convenience is catching up to consumers; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Can and Will Sharpen its Secret Weapon: Fully Charged; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 17/04/2018 – Wil Wheaton and Amber Benson Return to Perform John Scalzi’s Head On for Audible; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 02/04/2018 – Jessica Guynn: Exclusive: Jesse Jackson to Apple, Amazon, Facebook Google: redouble diversity efforts and give the public; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG; 15/05/2018 – Coinstar Teams with Amazon to Provide Amazon Cash Reload Sites

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 84,577 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.80 million, up from 81,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $293.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.32. About 5.66M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – SIEMENS BOARD MEMBER LISA DAVIS SAYS EXPECTS PG MARGIN TO BE IN MID TO HIGH SINGLE DIGIT RANGE IN 2018 AND 2019; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Akamai Takes Home Eight Awards for its Cloud Security Solutions in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Aw; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – Merck’s CEO Stefan Oschmann on Procter & Gamble To Acquire Consumer Health Business – Call Transcript; 19/03/2018 – P&G And IMS Sign A Commercial Agreement For Digital Advertising In 10 Latin American Countries; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb accumulated 1,270 shares. Franklin Resource Inc holds 1.19% or 1.25 million shares. Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.93% or 2,826 shares. Essex Service Incorporated invested in 4,284 shares or 2.31% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mirae Asset invested in 184,521 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt owns 238,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel Inc holds 409 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Finemark Savings Bank And Tru owns 7,494 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 1.52% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Schroder Investment Mngmt Group Incorporated reported 0.92% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Advsrs has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Optimum Inv Advsr holds 1.29% or 2,209 shares. Glaxis Mgmt Limited Liability invested 5.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,660 are owned by Invest Counsel.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Better Second Half of 2019 Buy: Facebook (FB) vs. Amazon (AMZN) Stock – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jeff Bezos Shares Amazon’s First Job Posting – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Target Stock Is Back in the Big Leagues – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morning Comment: Something HAS Changed – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Vulcan Value Partners Llc, which manages about $6.07 billion and $11.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc. by 842,016 shares to 10.68 million shares, valued at $766.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sleep Number Corp. by 1.62 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL).

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83M and $435.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares to 95,033 shares, valued at $4.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 123,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,762 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge Cox invested in 0.01% or 131,825 shares. Rmb Cap Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.02% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Manufacturers Life Ins Comm The reported 3.81 million shares. Pettee Investors owns 43,091 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas accumulated 56,100 shares. Bessemer accumulated 31,987 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Private Harbour Mngmt And Counsel owns 20,832 shares. Richard C Young And Communications Ltd has 2.57% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 129,319 shares. Logan Capital Mgmt accumulated 116,980 shares. Texas Capital National Bank Tx reported 0.58% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated invested 0.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Roberts Glore & Il has 1.19% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 18,308 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Com invested in 1.11M shares or 2.63% of the stock. Stearns Financial Gp reported 13,909 shares stake. Gotham Asset Mgmt has 398,345 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Case For Selling Procter & Gamble Short – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.