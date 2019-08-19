Verity & Verity Continues to Hold Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Shares Declined While Brant Point Investment Management Has Boosted Its Stake

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 2,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 23,854 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53 million, up from 21,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 3.00M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 2,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The hedge fund held 54,430 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28M, up from 51,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $136.59. About 1.28 million shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund holds 1,425 shares. Rampart Invest Co Ltd reported 7,598 shares. 2,733 were reported by Piedmont Inv Incorporated. Alyeska Gru Lp holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 141,981 shares. Allen Management Limited holds 979,535 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Raymond James Na has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,277 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited owns 5,458 shares. Smithfield Tru Communications stated it has 136 shares. Frontier Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 317,671 shares. Amp Cap Investors Ltd holds 94,463 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Td Asset Inc invested in 0.01% or 21,554 shares. Korea Investment Corporation owns 199,500 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casella Waste Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CWST) by 58,900 shares to 40,096 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 49,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,721 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc (Put).

