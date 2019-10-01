Verity & Verity Decreased By $1.74 Million Its Novartis A G (NVS) Holding; 3 Analysts Covering Nanometrics (NANO)

Verity & Verity Llc decreased Novartis A G (NVS) stake by 19.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Verity & Verity Llc sold 19,145 shares as Novartis A G (NVS)’s stock rose 11.81%. The Verity & Verity Llc holds 77,383 shares with $7.07M value, down from 96,528 last quarter. Novartis A G now has $198.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 1.45 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS COHEN CONTRACT COULD ONLY BE TERMINATED FOR CAUSE, SO PAYMENTS CONTINUED TO BE MADE UNTIL THE CONTRACT EXPIRED BY ITS OWN TERMS IN FEBRUARY 2018; 27/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – THE FOUR DIRECTORS WILL STEP DOWN IN CONNECTION WITH COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION; 11/05/2018 – Xolair (omalizumab; Roche/Novartis) Drug Overview 2018: A Recombinant Humanized Monoclonal Antibody for the Treatment of Moderate to Severe Persistent Allergic Asthma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IN UNITED STATES, TASIGNA IS NOW INDICATED FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT AND PEDIATRIC PATIENTS ONE YEAR OF AGE OR OLDER WITH NEWLY DIAGNOSED PH+ CML-CP; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair® recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – REG-Novartis announces changes to the Executive Committee; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS ALCON ON NICE GROWTH TRAJECTORY, NOVARTIS REMAINS ON COURSE FOR POTENTIAL CAPITAL MARKETS ACTION IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – REG-Novartis to sell stake in consumer healthcare joint venture to GSK for USD13.0 billion to focus on strategic priorities; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 22.62% above currents $32.62 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson upgraded the shares of NANO in report on Wednesday, May 1 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Benchmark. See Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) latest ratings:

25/06/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $41.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $40.0000 Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Needham Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 0.74% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.62. About 116,450 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO)

More notable recent Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), A Stock That Climbed 89% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nano Dimension Granted 180-day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PV Nano Cell to Exhibit at ITAP 2019, Singapore – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nano Dimension Ltd. Prices $7.0 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nano Dimension -1.4% as holders file ADS offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 20.97 million shares or 2.81% more from 20.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 66,155 shares in its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 50,473 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 200 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research accumulated 33,442 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 18,525 shares. Lsv Asset owns 269,547 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Comerica Bancorp stated it has 22,995 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 1.05 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,338 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 942,837 shares. 8,403 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 107,348 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $809.95 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 26.52 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Analysts await Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. NVS’s profit will be $3.12 billion for 15.86 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Novartis AG for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

More notable recent Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Novartis AG Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm â€“ NVS – GlobeNewswire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Novartis Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Dova Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today – Motley Fool” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sandoz issues voluntary recall of ranitidine hydrochloride capsules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.