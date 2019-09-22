Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.01 N/A -3.49 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 40 7.62 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Veritone Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ShotSpotter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Veritone Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 155.10% and an $10 consensus target price. ShotSpotter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60 consensus target price and a 133.10% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Veritone Inc. seems more appealing than ShotSpotter Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Veritone Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 65.4%. 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, ShotSpotter Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Veritone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.