Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)

As Application Software businesses, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.30 N/A -3.49 0.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.22 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Veritone Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Veritone Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 125.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares and 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has 73.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Veritone Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Veritone Inc. beats Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.