Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.24 N/A -3.49 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 96 12.25 N/A 0.76 134.86

In table 1 we can see Veritone Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Veritone Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Veritone Inc. has a 130.95% upside potential and an average target price of $10. Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has an average target price of $115, with potential upside of 7.11%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 66.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 32.7% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Veritone Inc. was more bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.