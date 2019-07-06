Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

We are contrasting Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 6 4.78 N/A -3.49 0.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.58 N/A 0.43 20.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Veritone Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. Its rival Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Veritone Inc. and Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Veritone Inc. has a 22.40% upside potential and an average price target of $10. Competitively the average price target of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is $10.5, which is potential 14.88% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Veritone Inc. looks more robust than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 29.4% of Veritone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89% Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75%

For the past year Veritone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.