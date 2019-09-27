Veritone Inc. (VERI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 4 -0.04 16.25M -3.49 0.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 54 8.56 89.65M -0.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veritone Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Veritone Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 366,957,974.84% -97.3% -54.3% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 167,507,473.84% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Veritone Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Veritone Inc.’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 171.74%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $61.75 consensus price target and a 26.90% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Veritone Inc. appears more favorable than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares and 79.9% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 3.68% 3.88% 2.99% 31.27% 66.18% 54.57%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has stronger performance than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.