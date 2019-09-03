Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Reaches $4.31 After 5.00% Down Move; International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. International Consolidated Airlines Group has GBX 713 highest and GBX 460 lowest target. GBX 563.25’s average target is 34.52% above currents GBX 418.7 stock price. International Consolidated Airlines Group had 26 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bernstein on Tuesday, July 2 to “Market Perform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, March 11. HSBC maintained it with “Reduce” rating and GBX 480 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 630 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, August 6. See International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 400.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 705.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

05/08/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 780.00 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 875.00 Maintain

23/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 780.00 New Target: GBX 713.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 630.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 875.00 Maintain

The stock of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.31. About 142,921 shares traded. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 50.11% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 07/03/2018 – Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently Ingest, Track and Extend Content; 29/05/2018 – Acacia Research’s activists confident as ISS decision nears –; 11/05/2018 – Veritone Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule; 25/04/2018 – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD BRN.AX – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH VERITONE INC TO INTEGRATE ITS Al-POWERED BRAINCHIP STUDIO WITH VERITONE AIWARE PLATFORM; 08/05/2018 – VERITONE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 29/05/2018 – Veritone Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Veritone 1Q Loss $13M; 09/05/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Veritone to Advance Federal Government Presence with FedRAMP Compliance Initiative; 19/03/2018 – Veritone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Mar. 26The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $95.78 million company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $4.09 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VERI worth $4.79 million less.

Analysts await Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.78 earnings per share, up 9.30% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.86 per share. After $-0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Veritone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% EPS growth.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $95.78 million. The Company’s cloud open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of 8.33 billion GBP. The firm operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, and Aer Lingus bands. It has a 2.62 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 548 aircraft flying to 279 destinations.