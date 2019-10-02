Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Reaches $3.31 After 6.00% Up Move; APPEN LTD COMMON SHARES (APPEF) Shorts Decreased By 43.97%

APPEN LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:APPEF) had a decrease of 43.97% in short interest. APPEF’s SI was 14,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 43.97% from 25,700 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 14 days are for APPEN LTD COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:APPEF)’s short sellers to cover APPEF’s short positions. It closed at $14.6 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 350,852 shares traded. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 50.11% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 25/04/2018 – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD BRN.AX – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH VERITONE INC TO INTEGRATE ITS Al-POWERED BRAINCHIP STUDIO WITH VERITONE AIWARE PLATFORMThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $72.73 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $3.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:VERI worth $4.36M more.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $72.73 million. The Company’s cloud open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting.

Analysts await Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.78 EPS, up 9.30% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.86 per share. After $-0.80 actual EPS reported by Veritone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% EPS growth.

