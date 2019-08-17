Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Contrasting side by side

Both Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.77 N/A -3.49 0.00 Zendesk Inc. 84 12.04 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and Zendesk Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Zendesk Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -11.8%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Zendesk Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Veritone Inc. and Zendesk Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zendesk Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$10 is Veritone Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 111.42%. Meanwhile, Zendesk Inc.’s average price target is $92, while its potential upside is 20.58%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veritone Inc. is looking more favorable than Zendesk Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares and 95.8% of Zendesk Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Veritone Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Zendesk Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Zendesk Inc. -10.6% -7.79% -1.43% 26.74% 50.45% 43.16%

For the past year Veritone Inc. was more bullish than Zendesk Inc.

Summary

Zendesk Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products for organizations. Its flagship product includes Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Help Center, a self-service destination with articles, interactive forums, and community; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization; and Zendesk Connect, a customer intelligence software. It operates in approximately 150 countries and territories. Zendesk, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.