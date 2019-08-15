Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Comparison side by side

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.87 N/A -3.49 0.00 Phunware Inc. 28 2.42 N/A -0.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veritone Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veritone Inc. and Phunware Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Phunware Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. Its rival Phunware Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Veritone Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Phunware Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Veritone Inc. and Phunware Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Phunware Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s upside potential is 103.67% at a $10 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares and 17.3% of Phunware Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Phunware Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Phunware Inc. -7.57% -40.63% -79.72% -99.05% -83.48% -88.01%

For the past year Veritone Inc. had bullish trend while Phunware Inc. had bearish trend.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.