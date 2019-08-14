Veritone Inc. (VERI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 3.13 N/A -3.49 0.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 138 2.92 N/A 0.78 174.85

In table 1 we can see Veritone Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Veritone Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% MicroStrategy Incorporated 0.00% 2.3% 1.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. MicroStrategy Incorporated is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Veritone Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MicroStrategy Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s upside potential is 86.57% at a $10 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and MicroStrategy Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 96.2% respectively. About 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.07% are MicroStrategy Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% MicroStrategy Incorporated 11.41% -2.36% -3.04% 7.35% 6.88% 7.03%

For the past year Veritone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MicroStrategy Incorporated.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MicroStrategy Incorporated beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery. The company also provides MicroStrategy Mobile, a vehicle for mobilizing an organizationÂ’s information systems, including its data warehouses, business intelligence, ERP, CRM, and Web applications that are accessible on the desktop; and Usher, a digital credential and identity intelligence that enable organizations to dematerialize the traditional forms of identity verification and replace them with a single mobile identity badge. In addition, it offers MicroStrategy Cloud, an integrated and optimized cloud business analytics platform that combines infrastructure, technology, people, and processes to offer analytics as a service to customers, as well as provides technical support, consulting and advisory, and education services. It serves various industries, including retail, financial services and insurance, pharmaceutical and healthcare, manufacturing, consumer goods, government, public services, restaurants, and hospitality and leisure, as well as technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Tysons Corner, Virginia.