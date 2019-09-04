Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Comparing side by side

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.22 N/A -3.49 0.00 Materialise NV 17 0.00 N/A 0.06 312.74

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and Materialise NV’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Veritone Inc. and Materialise NV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Materialise NV 0.00% 2.4% 1%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Materialise NV which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Materialise NV is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Veritone Inc. and Materialise NV.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Materialise NV 0 0 2 3.00

Veritone Inc. has a 133.10% upside potential and a consensus price target of $10. Competitively Materialise NV has a consensus price target of $19.5, with potential downside of -1.52%. The results provided earlier shows that Veritone Inc. appears more favorable than Materialise NV, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares and 22.6% of Materialise NV shares. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.24% of Materialise NV’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Materialise NV 0.31% 2.92% 19.4% 20.06% 52.08% -3.2%

For the past year Veritone Inc. had bullish trend while Materialise NV had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Materialise NV beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations. Its software interfaces between various types of 3D printers, and various software applications and capturing technologies, including computer-aided design packages and 3D scanners. This segment serves 3D printing machine original equipment manufacturers; manufacturers in automotive, aerospace, consumer goods, and hearing aid industries; and 3D printing service bureaus through its sales force, Website, and third-party distributors. Its Materialise Medical segment provides medical software that allows medical-image based analysis and engineering, as well as patient-specific design of surgical devices and implants to research institutes, renowned hospitals, and medical device companies; and clinical services. This segment has collaboration agreements with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; Encore Medical, L.P.; and DePuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson, as well as with Global Orthopaedic Technology Pty Ltd, Limacorporate Spa, Mathys AG, Howmedica Osteonics Corp., Stryker, and Corin Ltd. It serves medical device companies, hospitals, universities, and industrial companies through its direct sales force, Website, and picture archiving and communication system partners. The companyÂ’s Materialise Manufacturing segment primarily offers 3D printing services to industrial and commercial customers. It provides design and engineering services, and rapid prototyping and additive manufacturing of production parts; and engineers and 3D prints fixtures that allow automobile manufacturers and their suppliers to enhance the quality control and efficiency of their manufacturing processes. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium.