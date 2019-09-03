Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) is a company in the Application Software industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Veritone Inc. has 26.4% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.2% of Veritone Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Veritone Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.30% -54.30% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Veritone Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Veritone Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.23 2.08 3.01 2.68

Veritone Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, suggesting a potential upside of 216.82%. The potential upside of the peers is 136.10%. Based on the results given earlier, Veritone Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veritone Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Veritone Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Veritone Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritone Inc.

Dividends

Veritone Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.