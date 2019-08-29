Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) Comparing side by side

Both Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.53 N/A -3.49 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.40 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veritone Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Instructure Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veritone Inc. and Instructure Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$10 is Veritone Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 131.48%. Competitively the average price target of Instructure Inc. is $56, which is potential 39.69% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Veritone Inc. seems more appealing than Instructure Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 94.5% of Instructure Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veritone Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Instructure Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Veritone Inc. was more bullish than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Instructure Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.