Veritone Inc. (VERI) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) Comparison side by side

Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.35 N/A -3.49 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 9 5.37 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Veritone Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Veritone Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s upside potential is 120.26% at a $10 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 24.8% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Veritone Inc. shares. Comparatively, 8.7% are GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has weaker performance than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.