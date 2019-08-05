Veritone Inc. (VERI) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 3.89 N/A -3.49 0.00 Eventbrite Inc. 22 4.49 N/A -2.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Veritone Inc. and Eventbrite Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10%

Liquidity

Veritone Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Eventbrite Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Veritone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Veritone Inc. and Eventbrite Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 50.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.7% of Eventbrite Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Eventbrite Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39%

For the past year Veritone Inc. had bullish trend while Eventbrite Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Eventbrite Inc. beats Veritone Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.