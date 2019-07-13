Veritone Inc. (VERI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) Contrasting side by side

Both Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 4.75 N/A -3.49 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.88 N/A -12.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Veritone Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. DropCar Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Veritone Inc. and DropCar Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 23.15% for Veritone Inc. with consensus target price of $10.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.4% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 5.2% of Veritone Inc.’s shares. Competitively, DropCar Inc. has 21.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. 36.83% 34.87% 58.02% 20.48% -60.55% 122.89% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has stronger performance than DropCar Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Veritone Inc. beats DropCar Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.