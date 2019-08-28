Veritone Inc. (VERI) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) Comparison side by side

As Application Software companies, Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone Inc. 7 2.53 N/A -3.49 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.94 N/A -0.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Veritone Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veritone Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Veritone Inc. Its rival ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. ChannelAdvisor Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Veritone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Veritone Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Veritone Inc. has a 131.48% upside potential and an average target price of $10.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Veritone Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 84.2% respectively. 2.2% are Veritone Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 6.2% are ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Veritone Inc. has 82.63% stronger performance while ChannelAdvisor Corporation has -19.56% weaker performance.

Summary

ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.