Veritone, Inc. (VERI) Analysts See $-0.89 EPS; Carbonite (CARB) Has 1.28 Sentiment

Analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report $-0.89 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.14% from last quarter’s $-0.88 EPS. After having $-0.48 EPS previously, Veritone, Inc.’s analysts see 85.42% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $6.65. About 226,745 shares traded. Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) has declined 50.11% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.11% the S&P500. Some Historical VERI News: 12/04/2018 – Veritone to Advance Federal Government Presence with FedRAMP Compliance Initiative; 21/03/2018 – Acacia Research: Sidus/BLR Letter Indicates That They Fail to Understand the Full Potential of Acacia’s Partnerships With Veritone and Miso; 08/05/2018 – VERITONE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 05/04/2018 – Veritone Announces Breakthrough Real-Time Artificial Intelligence Capabilities; 07/03/2018 Veritone Announces Multiple New Agreements with Leading Broadcasters to Efficiently lngest, Track and Extend Content; 09/05/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Veritone Sets the Standard for Open and Extensible Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 06/04/2018 – Veritone Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Veritone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VERI); 25/04/2018 – BRAINCHIP HOLDINGS LTD BRN.AX – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH VERITONE INC TO INTEGRATE ITS Al-POWERED BRAINCHIP STUDIO WITH VERITONE AIWARE PLATFORM

Carbonite Inc (CARB) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.18, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 58 sold and reduced positions in Carbonite Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 31.24 million shares, down from 32.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Carbonite Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 40 Increased: 47 New Position: 27.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.45% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. for 1.08 million shares. Pembroke Management Ltd owns 1.19 million shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Llc has 2.31% invested in the company for 521,403 shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.11% in the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 92,616 shares.

The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 538,547 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (CARB) has declined 47.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Rev $75.8M-$77.8M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.51-Adj EPS $1.59; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.51 – $1.59; 19/03/2018 – Carbonite Closes Acquisition of Mozy, Inc. from Dell Technologies Inc; 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180818: Carbonite, Inc.; Dell Technologies Inc; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 BUSINESS BOOKINGS $223.8 – $234.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Raises 2018 View To Rev $296.9M-$306.9M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55

Analysts await Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. CARB’s profit will be $12.06 million for 12.09 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Carbonite, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% negative EPS growth.

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud backup and restore solutions to small and medium sized businesses, and clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $582.84 million. It offers data protection solutions, such as cloud, hybrid and on-premise backup and restore, disaster recovery as a service , and email archiving. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s solutions include Carbonite Computer Backup, which automatically back up files directly to the cloud and include various devices; and Carbonite Server Backup that provides cloud and hybrid backup for physical and virtual servers with advanced management capabilities comprising scheduling, retention, bandwidth and compression settings, and detailed monitoring and reporting through personalized server dashboard.

