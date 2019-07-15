Veritiv (VRTV) Reaches $17.24 1 Year Low; Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) hit a new 52-week low and has $16.21 target or 6.00% below today’s $17.24 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $277.06M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 15 by Barchart.com. If the $16.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $16.62M less. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 29,533 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 29.12% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 09/04/2018 – Veritiv CEO Sees Robust Demand Growth in Packaging (Video); 09/03/2018 – VERITIV CORP VRTV.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C

Among 5 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Vocera Communications had 9 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, February 8 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 11 by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Jefferies maintained the shares of VCRA in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $35 Initiates Coverage On

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $37 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Dougherty Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $40 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: William Blair Rating: Buy Maintain

14/02/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy

11/02/2019 Broker: Chardan Capital Markets Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

08/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $913.34 million. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

The stock 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $29.33. It is down 39.28% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 24/04/2018 – National Taskforce for Humanity in Healthcare to Release Business Case for Well-Being at CXO Roundtable; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Buys New 1.9% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–Base Year – Vocera – Professional Services and Maintenance for Clinical; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 22 investors sold Vocera Communications, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 12,086 shares. Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsr Ltd has invested 0.5% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 300,648 shares. The California-based Endurant Cap Mgmt L P has invested 4.89% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Prudential Financial Inc reported 0.01% stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 8,200 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co. Freestone Capital Holdings Lc invested in 300 shares. Bbt Ltd invested in 0.37% or 9,395 shares. 11,509 are owned by Services Automobile Association. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 381,579 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 17,254 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Com. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Pnc Grp Incorporated owns 15,326 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $211,867 activity. The insider Spencer Justin sold 5,000 shares worth $151,550. 1,990 shares were sold by Carlen Douglas Alan, worth $60,317 on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vocera Communications Inc (VCRA) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vocera Communications, Inc.’s (NYSE:VCRA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is MTS Systems Corporation (MTSC) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vocera -19.7% amid weak guidance, analyst cuts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 08, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,928 activity. $23,928 worth of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) was bought by Flitman David E.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $4.34 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.68 actual EPS reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -116.07% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Did Veritiv Corporation’s (NYSE:VRTV) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Veritiv Corp (VRTV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Veritiv: Too Many Questions – Seeking Alpha” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veritiv (VRTV) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 12 investors sold Veritiv Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.75 million shares or 1.43% more from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 8,552 shares. 92,316 are owned by Ameriprise Fin Incorporated. Regions reported 22 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 69,612 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 18,580 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc holds 21,968 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) for 1 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 109,356 shares stake. Matarin Management Ltd Liability owns 99,201 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 145,010 shares. New York-based Howe And Rusling has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 5,222 shares. Ftb Advisors holds 7 shares.