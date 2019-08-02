Veritiv (VRTV) Reaches $15.63 Low on Aug, 2; Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) Has 1.13 Sentiment

The stock of Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) reached all time low today, Aug, 2 and still has $15.00 target or 4.00% below today’s $15.63 share price. This indicates more downside for the $251.26M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $15.00 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.05M less. The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 10,110 shares traded. Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) has declined 51.94% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTV News: 18/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Veritiv, Federal Agricultural Mortgage, Community Bank Syst; 09/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Veritiv at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – Veritiv Earns Recognition as John Deere ‘Partner-level Supplier’ and 15-Year Hall of Fame Supplier; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 2.1% Position in Veritiv; 08/05/2018 – Veritiv 1Q Loss/Shr $1.00; 10/04/2018 – Veritiv Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – VERITIV 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.00, EST. EPS 38C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Veritiv Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTV); 03/05/2018 – Veritiv Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -1.20, from 2.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 funds increased or started new positions, while 8 sold and reduced holdings in Cushing Renaissance Fund. The funds in our database now hold: 1.18 million shares, down from 1.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Cushing Renaissance Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 8 New Position: 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.78 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold Veritiv Corporation shares while 39 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.75 million shares or 1.43% more from 14.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $23,928 activity. 1,200 Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) shares with value of $23,928 were bought by Flitman David E.

Analysts await Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 62.50% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.32 per share. VRTV’s profit will be $1.93 million for 32.56 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Veritiv Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -107.14% EPS growth.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company has market cap of $251.26 million. It operates through four divisions: Print, Publishing & Print Management , Packaging, and Facility Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Cushing Renaissance Fund for 491,591 shares. Css Llc Il owns 49,173 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co Inc has 0.05% invested in the company for 106,235 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust N.A. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 11,088 shares.

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The company has market cap of $106.23 million. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as gas and oil services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies. It currently has negative earnings.

The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.61. About 20,493 shares traded. The Cushing Renaissance Fund (SZC) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.