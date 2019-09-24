Veritiv Corporation (VRTV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

As Packaging & Containers companies, Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) and Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv Corporation 21 0.03 N/A 0.32 54.44 Amcor plc 11 1.66 N/A 0.58 18.21

Table 1 highlights Veritiv Corporation and Amcor plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Amcor plc is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritiv Corporation. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Veritiv Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Amcor plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Veritiv Corporation and Amcor plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv Corporation 0.00% -5% -1% Amcor plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Veritiv Corporation and Amcor plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Amcor plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Amcor plc’s potential upside is 34.72% and its average price target is $13.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Veritiv Corporation and Amcor plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95% and 0%. About 3.4% of Veritiv Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritiv Corporation -1.91% -7.39% -35.67% -48.57% -51.94% -30.24% Amcor plc -1.76% -7.26% 0% 0% 0% -5.19%

For the past year Veritiv Corporation was more bearish than Amcor plc.

Summary

Amcor plc beats on 7 of the 11 factors Veritiv Corporation.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.