Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) Comparing side by side

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) and Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) have been rivals in the Packaging & Containers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv Corporation 24 0.03 N/A 0.32 54.44 Sonoco Products Company 62 1.05 N/A 3.05 19.67

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Sonoco Products Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Veritiv Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Veritiv Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sonoco Products Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Veritiv Corporation and Sonoco Products Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv Corporation 0.00% -5% -1% Sonoco Products Company 0.00% 17.6% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

Veritiv Corporation’s 1.45 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Sonoco Products Company’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

Veritiv Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Sonoco Products Company which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Veritiv Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sonoco Products Company.

Analyst Ratings

Veritiv Corporation and Sonoco Products Company Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sonoco Products Company 1 0 0 1.00

$30 is Veritiv Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 77.10%. Meanwhile, Sonoco Products Company’s consensus target price is $59, while its potential upside is 3.62%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Veritiv Corporation is looking more favorable than Sonoco Products Company.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 95% of Veritiv Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of Sonoco Products Company are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% are Veritiv Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Sonoco Products Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritiv Corporation -1.91% -7.39% -35.67% -48.57% -51.94% -30.24% Sonoco Products Company -0.13% -8.8% -4.27% 6.19% 8.32% 12.99%

For the past year Veritiv Corporation has -30.24% weaker performance while Sonoco Products Company has 12.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Sonoco Products Company beats Veritiv Corporation.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment provides paperboard tubes and cores; fiber-based construction tubes and forms; wooden, metal, and composite wire and cable reels and spools; and recycled paperboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, recovered paper, and material recycling services. The Display and Packaging segment offers point-of-purchase displays; supply chain management services; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters, and heat sealing equipment; and paperboard specialties, such as coasters and glass covers. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based, and expanded foam protective packaging and components; and temperature-assured packaging products. The company sells its products in various markets, which include paper, textile, film, food, chemical, packaging, construction, and wire and cable. Sonoco Products Company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Hartsville, South Carolina.