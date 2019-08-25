Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95% of Veritiv Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.84% of all Packaging & Containers’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Veritiv Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Packaging & Containers companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Veritiv Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritiv Corporation 0.00% -5.00% -1.00% Industry Average 10.98% 20.06% 6.16%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Veritiv Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Veritiv Corporation N/A 23 54.44 Industry Average 266.10M 2.42B 22.17

Veritiv Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher P/E ratio Veritiv Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Veritiv Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritiv Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.29 1.42 1.21 2.47

Veritiv Corporation currently has an average price target of $30, suggesting a potential upside of 84.84%. As a group, Packaging & Containers companies have a potential upside of 12.46%. With higher possible upside potential for Veritiv Corporation’s competitors, research analysts think Veritiv Corporation is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Veritiv Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Veritiv Corporation -1.91% -7.39% -35.67% -48.57% -51.94% -30.24% Industry Average 6.00% 6.86% 14.01% 35.81% 27.96% 42.12%

For the past year Veritiv Corporation had bearish trend while Veritiv Corporation’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Veritiv Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Veritiv Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.49 Quick Ratio. Veritiv Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Veritiv Corporation’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Veritiv Corporation has a beta of 1.45 and its 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Veritiv Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.17 which is 16.53% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Veritiv Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Veritiv Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 6 factors Veritiv Corporation.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, and facility solutions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through four segments: Print, Publishing & Print Management (Publishing), Packaging, and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format, and specialty paper products; and graphics consumables and equipment. This segment also provides customized paper conversion services of commercial printing paper for distribution to document centers and form printers. The Publishing segment sells and distributes coated and uncoated commercial printing papers to publishers, retailers, converters, printers, and specialty businesses for use in magazines, catalogs, books, directories, gaming, couponing, retail inserts, and direct mail. This segment also provides print management, procurement, and supply chain management solutions. The Packaging segment offers standard and custom packaging solutions. The Facility Solutions segment sources and sells cleaning, break-room, and other supplies, such as towels, tissues, wipers and dispensers, can liners, commercial cleaning chemicals, soaps and sanitizers, sanitary maintenance supplies and equipment, safety and hazard supplies, and shampoos and amenities. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management solutions. It offers its products under the Endurance, nordic+, Econosource, Comet, Starbrite Opaque Select, TUFflex, Reliable, and Spring Grove brands, as well as other brands to printers, publishers, data centers, manufacturers, higher education institutions, healthcare facilities, sporting and performance arenas, retail stores, government agencies, property managers, and building service contractors. As of March 14, 2017, the company operated 170 distribution centers. Veritiv Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.