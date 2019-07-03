Verition Fund Management Upped Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Share Price Rose; Range Res (RRC) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 138.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,826 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 5,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 279,941 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Global Marine Pharmaceuticals Market Dominated by GSK, Jazz Pharma, PharmaMar, and Seattle Genetics – Analysis & Forecasts to 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 39.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 456,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.01M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 5.82 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CEO JEFF VENTURA COMMENTS ON CALL; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP – MAINTAINS A BORROWING BASE OF $3 BLN WITH $2 BLN IN COMMITMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Pennsylvania sets up grant program with ETP Mariner East 2 fine; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: Maintains Borrowing Base of $3B With $2B in Commitments; 16/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 23/03/2018 – Range Resources: to Name Mark Scucchi as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Stelliam Sends Letter to Range Resources Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Range Resources Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RRC); 30/04/2018 – Range Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Cap Lc holds 920,560 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 58,996 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 274,790 shares. Laffer has 129,571 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America owns 0.07% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 404,129 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 270,288 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 970,001 shares. Matthew 25 Management owns 875,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Essex Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Utah Retirement reported 39,778 shares. Geode Llc has 2.15M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 286,798 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 26,575 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% or 19.18 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought $97,997 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Monday, March 11. 11,100 Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares with value of $100,344 were bought by Scucchi Mark.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 10,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 2,345 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 611 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Bessemer Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 7 shares. Rk Mngmt Llc holds 2.82% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 68,400 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 128 shares. Schroder Inv Management, a Maine-based fund reported 27,853 shares. Mai Mngmt invested in 4,268 shares. Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% or 7,699 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) holds 0% or 3 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.11% or 18,068 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 2,489 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc (Call) by 197,200 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,463 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,773 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).