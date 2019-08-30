Verition Fund Management Trimmed Newell Brands (NWL) Position; Dsm Capital Partners Boosted By $1.16 Million Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position

Dsm Capital Partners Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 0.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dsm Capital Partners Llc acquired 2,823 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Dsm Capital Partners Llc holds 374,203 shares with $153.66 million value, up from 371,380 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $31.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $288.54. About 180,166 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Receives Approval in China; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $420 MLN-$480 MILLION; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 02/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Barclays Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SEEKS COMPENSATORY AND TRIPLE DAMAGES FOR RENEGERON’S ALLEGED WILLFUL PATENT INFRINGEMENT, IN A LAWSUIT FILED WITH THE U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN; 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 30/04/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi circle October 28 on the calendar as the FDA begins a speedy review of the world’s 6th PD-1/L1 checkpoint; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing Dupixent(R) (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-To-Severe Asthma; 03/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Sanofi and Regeneron encounter more payer resistance over new eczema drug – this time, in the U.K

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Newell Brands Inc (NWL) stake by 99.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 3.18M shares as Newell Brands Inc (NWL)’s stock declined 1.11%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 28,946 shares with $444,000 value, down from 3.21 million last quarter. Newell Brands Inc now has $6.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $16.56. About 933,745 shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 11/04/2018 – Starboard Files Definitive Proxy Materials to Elect Four Highly Qualified Director Nominees to the Newell Board of Directors at; 12/03/2018 – Former Newell Director Indicates Support For Starboard’s Efforts In Public Statement; 19/03/2018 – Newell Brands appoints Icahn-designated directors to board; 14/03/2018 – Newell Brands Expects Divestiture Plan to Generate $6 Billion in Net Proceeds After Taxes; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 11/04/2018 – STARBOARD – “URGES” NEWELL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE BLUE PROXY CARD TO ELECT ALL FOUR OF ITS NOMINEES; 27/03/2018 – Newell Brands: New Board Focused on Acclerated Transformation Plan, Reigniting Core Business Performance; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands up for Sale–Update; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $3,017.4 MLN VS $3,266.3 MLN

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 6,000 shares to 29,000 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV) stake by 9,818 shares and now owns 14,204 shares. Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) was raised too.

More notable recent Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Newell Rubbermaid – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Newell Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Newell Brands (NWL) Moving from NYSE to NASDAQ – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% or 35,790 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has 0% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Zwj Counsel invested in 284,514 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 4,312 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation owns 124,285 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.01% stake. Symons Mgmt reported 529,745 shares. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corp holds 487,000 shares. Vigilant Mgmt Lc reported 43,203 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 4.94M shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested in 4,420 shares. Mackenzie Financial has 47,132 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 41,626 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 19.08M shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 0% or 632 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity. Shares for $78,800 were bought by TODMAN MICHAEL.

Among 3 analysts covering Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Newell Brands has $22 highest and $15 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 6.70% above currents $16.56 stock price. Newell Brands had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Jefferies.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi had sold 131,115 shares worth $54.04 million on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc reported 500 shares stake. Johnson Group Inc Inc reported 2,269 shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 15,040 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 0.11% or 29,848 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.05% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 1,167 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 13,095 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hudock Capital Group Lc reported 0.01% stake. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability Corporation owns 58,167 shares. The Colorado-based Alps Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Great West Life Assurance Company Can invested in 83,922 shares. State Street Corp holds 3.47 million shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,856 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 3,022 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 6,347 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 412,714 shares to 3.24M valued at $505.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Toronto (NYSE:TD) stake by 1.42M shares and now owns 49,950 shares. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was reduced too.