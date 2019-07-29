Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $2.33 Million; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Price Rose, Putnam Investments Has Increased Position by $9.37 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 26.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 116,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 327,081 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83 million, down from 443,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $26.65. About 95,394 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 144.78% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 140.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center Announces Layoffs, Says Board Reviewing ‘alternatives’ — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY ABOUT 250; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 05/04/2018 – The Deal: The buyout firm is among the final bidders for Rent-A-Center $RCII. It joins private equity firm Vintage Capital,; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REVIEW OF STRATEGIC AND FINANCIAL ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD

Putnam Investments Llc increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Investments Llc bought 56,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.01 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.44M, up from 2.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Investments Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 825,480 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500.

Putnam Investments Llc, which manages about $89.35B and $42.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 130,457 shares to 7,204 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Holdings Inc by 6,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,864 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

