Verition Fund Management Trimmed Its Position in Tenaris S A (TS) by $906,332 as Shares Rose; Robinson Capital Management Cut Its Stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) as Shares Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 68.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 32,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.79% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,677 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 47,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 1.87M shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 29.50% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net 40c/AD; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 17.50 FROM EUR 16.50; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr (PMO) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 430,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,908 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, down from 911,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Muni Opportunities Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $439.14M market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 68,972 shares traded. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) has risen 7.01% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.58% the S&P500.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 46,000 shares to 240,000 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).

Analysts await Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TS’s profit will be $210.04M for 18.46 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Tenaris S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% negative EPS growth.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) by 38,314 shares to 612,877 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Muniyield Qual Ii (MQT) by 120,328 shares in the quarter, for a total of 475,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality (MQY).

