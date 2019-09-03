Verition Fund Management Stake in Western Digital (WDC) Lowered by $402,624; Honeywell Intl (Call) (HON) Shareholder Scopus Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $7.80 Million as Share Price Rose

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 40.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 8,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 12,326 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 20,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.43. About 1.65 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 15/05/2018 – Western Digital’s Buybacks: Do They Mean NAND Is Doing Much Better Than Feared? — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Scopus Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) (HON) by 33.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopus Asset Management Lp sold 49,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89M, down from 149,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopus Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $163.84. About 939,231 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Visualization Technology Increases Productivity For Batch Operations; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 32 RUPEES PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Adj EPS $1.95; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Honeywell And Georgia Tech To Launch Innovative Software Education Program For Metro Atlanta’s Middle And High School Teachers; 13/03/2018 – Honeywell Spectra Shield® Material Helps Reduce Weight Of Ballistic Handheld Shields By As Much As 20 Percent; 09/03/2018 – Honeywell Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 13; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES 2Q REVENUE $10.7B-$10.8B, EST. $10.6B

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “China petrochemicals facility picks Honeywell tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Scopus Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.64B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 600,000 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $72.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itt Inc by 616,592 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayez Sarofim And Communications accumulated 13,533 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 6,914 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest holds 3,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Whittier Tru owns 199,318 shares. Perkins Coie reported 14,765 shares. 1,770 were reported by Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Corp. Hendley & accumulated 3.11% or 38,204 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mngmt owns 4.07% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 236,126 shares. 88,989 are held by Cibc Asset Mgmt. Prudential Financial holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1.50 million shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Com accumulated 104,194 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.17% or 28,043 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 536,144 shares or 4.27% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 1.38% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 45,765 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,612 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.40 billion for 20.38 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 102.52% or $2.85 from last year’s $2.78 per share.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Augustine Asset holds 1.62% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) or 50,767 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 1.55 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Jefferies Group Ltd accumulated 46,075 shares. Fdx holds 0.02% or 7,927 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement accumulated 400,700 shares. 144 were reported by First Manhattan. Barnett & Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 6,473 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 3.57M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Advent Capital Management De holds 6,619 shares. James Investment invested in 150,987 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Ipg Inv Limited Liability Company reported 429,665 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 355,239 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 4,271 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank stated it has 5,945 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 28,389 shares to 48,389 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 33,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY).

More notable recent Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,826.95 down -26.79 points – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Western Digital (WDC) Downside Seen at Lynx Equity Strategies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WDC Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Western Digital Stock Gained 13.3% in July – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: KHC, WDC – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.