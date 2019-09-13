Verition Fund Management Raised Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Position by $1.69 Million; Stock Declined; Waterstone Capital Management LP Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) Cut by $11.32 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 142.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 23,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, up from 16,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 3.24M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca PLC: Trial Assessed Efficacy of Combination of Imfinzi Plus Tremelimumab; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $22bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 23/03/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Sees Acquiring 71.4 M Shrs at $105/Shr for Aggregate Cost of $7.5; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS DRUG RISANKIZUMAB; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 809,208 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07B for 25.00 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 500 Points; Fuwei Films Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra Energy to sell $1.5B of equity units – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Trading At A 42% Discount? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 29% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

