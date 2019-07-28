Verition Fund Management Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Lowered as Share Value Declined; Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $1.13 Million as Valuation Declined

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 54.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 7,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $337,000, down from 17,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $40.94. About 1.14M shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O FY SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $5.44 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 27.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 2,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,627 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 10,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/03/2018 – BOEING SEES `797′ HAVING 40% LOWER TRIP COSTS VS COMPETITION; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises Cash Flow and EPS Guidance; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 18/05/2018 – TorontoStar: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti International; 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 26/03/2018 – U.S., EU to expel more than 100 Russian diplomats over UK nerve attack; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS ANNOUNCE ORDER FOR 75 737 MAX AIRPLANES

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 204,285 shares to 208,081 shares, valued at $9.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,985 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Another trade for 12,637 shares valued at $5.03 million was made by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Inv Adviser Lc holds 0.22% or 1,193 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Corp holds 0.26% or 4,605 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 730 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. 11,733 were reported by National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Inc has 303,067 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Palladium Prtn Limited Liability Co invested in 0.89% or 32,549 shares. Sonata Inc accumulated 4,569 shares. 141,872 were reported by Umb Bancorp N A Mo. American Grp invested in 204,218 shares. Stewart Patten Communication Limited Liability Company has 2,100 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares Com owns 10,009 shares. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.1% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Meristem Family Wealth Lc stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 702 are held by Eagle Glob Advsrs Lc.

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.21M for 9.39 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 21,308 shares stake. 7,000 were reported by Pillar Pacific Limited. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 218,150 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 0.81% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Moreover, James Investment has 0.04% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 15,685 shares. D E Shaw & has 2.89 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 711,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc owns 4,634 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa accumulated 0.08% or 216,788 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Phocas owns 10,870 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 36,811 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt invested in 280,600 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr invested in 1,920 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd reported 95,643 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc by 530,688 shares to 660,888 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carbonite Inc by 1.13M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.85 million shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).