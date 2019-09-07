Verition Fund Management Lifted Its Agilent Technologies (A) Position by $1.55 Million; Cardinal Capital Management Maintains Stake in Itron (ITRI)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 44.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 251,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 817,295 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.13 million, up from 566,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $71.15. About 211,841 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 22/03/2018 – Itron Expands Work in Jordan to Address Non-Revenue Water

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 143.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 19,319 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The hedge fund held 32,791 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64M, up from 13,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $74.28. About 3.04 million shares traded or 24.66% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 18/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – LAWSUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF TRADE SECRETS, COPYRIGHT OF COMPUTER SOFTWARE; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 02/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – FTC: 20181048: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Lasergen, Inc; 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN,

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold A shares while 190 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 260.99 million shares or 0.81% more from 258.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluespruce Invests Lp has 5.59% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.58M shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 1.39M shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd owns 265,645 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity, a California-based fund reported 367,455 shares. 5,029 were accumulated by Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Company. Bogle Investment Lp De holds 1.02% or 165,104 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1.54 million shares. Federated Pa accumulated 415,280 shares. Loeb Partners Corp has 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 4,837 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Lc has 103,883 shares. 306,617 are owned by Manufacturers Life The. 3,694 were accumulated by Spinnaker Trust. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 32,419 shares in its portfolio. Bank Of The West owns 3,800 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 38,765 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 60,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,448 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co (NASDAQ:SIMO) by 671,262 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $40.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 40,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 495,886 shares, and cut its stake in Newmark Group Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 477 shares. Everence accumulated 4,950 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Firsthand Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Millennium Limited Liability Corp reported 31,776 shares. First Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 10,792 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 42,767 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Texas-based Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 156,703 are held by Sei Invests. Brown Advisory Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 26,023 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 12,600 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Citadel Advsr Lc holds 173,086 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 60,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

