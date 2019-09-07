Verition Fund Management Increased Its Smith A O (Put) (AOS) Holding by $869,200; Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Shares Rose While Stadium Capital Management Lowered Holding

Stadium Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) by 60.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc sold 343,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.92% . The hedge fund held 221,718 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 565,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $138.97M market cap company. The stock increased 5.83% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 45,825 shares traded. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has risen 14.11% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTI News: 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING LOSS IS NOW EXPECTED BETWEEN $28 MLN AND $33 MLN; 22/03/2018 Universal Technical Institute Announces Strategic Transformation Plan; 14/05/2018 – UTI NAMES SCOTT YESSNER AS INTERIM CFO; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING LOSS BETWEEN $28 MILLION AND $33 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – UTI Appoints Scott Yessner as Interim Chief Financial Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Technical Institute Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTI); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC UTI.N – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $24 MILLION AND $25 MILLION; 30/05/2018 – Universal Technical Institute Opens Enrollment At New, State-Of-The-Industry Campus In Bloomfield, New Jersey; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 EBITDA IS STILL EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVE; 22/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL TECHNICAL INSTITUTE INC – 2018 OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $348 MLN AND $353 MLN

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O Corp (Put) (AOS) by 120.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 13,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $47.81. About 997,825 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 22/03/2018 – AO Smith Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,243 shares to 4,600 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:RCII) by 349,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,000 shares, and cut its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $188.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 56,332 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 1.48M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.66 million shares, and has risen its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc (NASDAQ:WSBF).

