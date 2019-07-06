Verition Fund Management Increased Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Holding; Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) Sentiment Is 1.05

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 21 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 20 reduced and sold stock positions in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.05 million shares, down from 6.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 15 Increased: 15 New Position: 6.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) stake by 68.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 18,480 shares as Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG)’s stock declined 5.78%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 45,266 shares with $1.47M value, up from 26,786 last quarter. Citizens Finl Group Inc now has $16.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 2.37M shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 20/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group 1Q Rev $1.5B; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Expects Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage to Have Crossover Earnback Period of Under 3 Yr; 17/04/2018 – Clapp Communications Adds CFG Community Bank to Its Growing Client List; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 3% ACCRETIVE TO 2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Puchase Includes Mortgage Servicing Rights Portfolio Valued at $550M; 02/04/2018 – Global Finance Ranks Citizens Bank as Best Bank in Northeast and Great Lakes Regions for 2018; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 1,628 shares traded. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) has declined 7.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.43% the S&P500. Some Historical SAMG News: 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Management Group Buys 1.3% of Visteon; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 30c, Not 31c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Silvercrest Asset Management Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAMG); 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Rev $24.3M; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Class A; 15/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Buys Into Gibraltar Industries; 03/05/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 1Q EPS 27c; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Rev $24.5M; 09/03/2018 – Silvercrest Asset 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

More notable recent Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group Acquires Cortina Asset Management – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) to Announce First Quarter 2019 Results and Host Investor Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) to Acquire Cortina Asset Management – StreetInsider.com” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group (SAMG) CEO Richard Hough on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Silvercrest Asset Management Group: An Under-Covered Stock Worth A Second Look – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc., a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company has market cap of $189.02 million. The firm serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors. It has a 12.93 P/E ratio. It also manages funds of funds and other investment funds.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. for 340,468 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 302,098 shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp has 0.87% invested in the company for 503,656 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.59% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 467,978 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) stake by 18,192 shares to 1,615 valued at $311,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) stake by 60,743 shares and now owns 31,916 shares. Tegna Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 214,377 shares. Cibc Ww Markets invested 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 28,200 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab has invested 0.18% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Hennessy Inc reported 40,000 shares stake. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Haverford Tru invested in 9,217 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,382 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Howe And Rusling owns 0.01% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 960 shares. Horizon Services Ltd Liability Corp owns 67,886 shares. The California-based Bailard Inc has invested 0.2% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Moreover, Segall Bryant Hamill Llc has 0.02% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 39,880 shares. 62,560 are held by M&T National Bank & Trust Corp.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: M&T Bank, NRG Energy and Citizens Financial Group – Investorplace.com” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Citizens Financial Group’s (NYSE:CFG) 49% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.