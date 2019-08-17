Verition Fund Management Holds Position in Proofpoint (PFPT); As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Stock Rose, Claar Advisors Upped Its Position by $1.90 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 158.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 4,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 8,141 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $989,000, up from 3,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 541,533 shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500.

Claar Advisors Llc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.10 million, up from 90,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $228.76. About 598,289 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 19/03/2018 – Air Products to Provide Hydrogen Fueling Equipment to China Energy Investment Group’s First Hydrogen Fueling Station in China; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 23/05/2018 – EVONIK CEO SAYS INTEGRATION OF AIR PRODUCTS UNIT GOING QUICKLY; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex; 16/05/2018 – Alternet Systems to Introduce ReVolt Electric Motorcycles Through $10 Billion Pop-Up Shop Industry

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, Apple, Chipotle, Costco, Exxon, Netflix, Qualcomm, Ulta, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Claar Advisors Llc, which manages about $367.72 million and $207.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 5,777 shares to 82,207 shares, valued at $16.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation reported 2.17% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bailard owns 2,302 shares. 59,196 are held by Arizona State Retirement. Artisan Partners Lp invested in 0.04% or 95,366 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Tru Fund stated it has 4,367 shares. Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 21 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Guardian Life Ins Of America has invested 0.02% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Stifel Finance, Missouri-based fund reported 340,100 shares. Adams Natural Fund invested in 69,800 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,025 shares. Natl Asset Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,858 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Rampart Inv Mngmt Company Limited Liability Company has 0.25% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Pnc Financial Services Gru Inc holds 603,596 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Call) (NASDAQ:RCII) by 363,000 shares to 80,700 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 9,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,275 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.