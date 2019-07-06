Verition Fund Management Holds Position in Entergy New (ETR); As Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Stock Price Declined, United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Holding by $592,703

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 71.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 16,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,315 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $238,000, down from 22,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 297,196 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 37,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The hedge fund held 107,347 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $104.34. About 1.11M shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Entergy; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP: REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Sees FY18 Utility, Parent & Other Adjusted Guidance Range of $4.50-$4.90 a Shr; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA CAPITAL l OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY LOUISIANA HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 21/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 15% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER STATION; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 19/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Scalise: Entergy News Means LA Families Win Twice with Tax Reform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Limited Company reported 174,930 shares. Bessemer Gp has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Raymond James Financial Service Advisors holds 96,472 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 1,140 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0.01% or 97,238 shares in its portfolio. New York-based Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has invested 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 71 were reported by Tarbox Family Office. Invesco Limited holds 418,577 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Ohio-based Bartlett Llc has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 16,950 shares. Moreover, Lvm Cap Mngmt Limited Mi has 0.5% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 42,806 were accumulated by Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) reported 0.04% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. PACW’s profit will be $112.75 million for 10.20 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by PacWest Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.26% EPS growth.

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 34,853 shares to 777,632 shares, valued at $7.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nielsen Holdings Plc Shs by 36,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,109 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 38,765 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $704,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,800 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL).

