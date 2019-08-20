Verition Fund Management Holding in Workday (WDAY) Trimmed by $3.49 Million; Williams Cos (WMB) Stock Price Declined While Ecofin LTD Trimmed by $1.50 Million Its Position

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 91.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 18,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 19,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $186.79. About 833,737 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 53,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 204,328 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, down from 257,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.56 billion market cap company. It closed at $23.56 lastly. It is down 16.67% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COS ANALYST DAY PRESENTATION ENDS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FERC’S REVISED POLICY WILL ONLY IMPACT COST OF SERVICE RATE CALCULATIONS ON A PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS CO. EVALUATING $20 BILLION WORTH OF PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 6,250 shares to 10,250 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New (Put) by 26,534 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB).