Verition Fund Management Has Upped Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Position; Burney Co Decreased Its Boeing Co (BA) Position

Burney Co decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 20.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burney Co sold 6,355 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Burney Co holds 24,741 shares with $9.44M value, down from 31,096 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $204.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.74% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $362.65. About 1.81 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Boeing set to win wide-body jet order from American; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – DEAL IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.24 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 28/05/2018 – The U.S. is the target of a similar WTO complaint brought by the EU over support for Airbus’s rival, Boeing, and the EU has said it expects to land a similar legal blow later this year; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: KLX Deal Includes Assumption of About $1 Billion in Net Debt; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS

Verition Fund Management Llc increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 25.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Verition Fund Management Llc acquired 6,472 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Verition Fund Management Llc holds 32,059 shares with $2.70M value, up from 25,587 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $25.90B valuation. The stock increased 3.90% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $74.83. About 1.66M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 28/03/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – IN LIGHT OF PENDING MERGER, COMPANY HAS SUSPENDED ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – A SCHULMAN INC – A. SCHULMAN CONTINUES TO EXPECT TRANSACTION TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL: CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR A SCHULMAN DEAL; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM: ODEBRECHT DENIES IT HAS RECEIVED LYONDELLBASELL OFFER; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,767 MLN VS $8,430 MLN

Burney Co increased Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) stake by 124,634 shares to 645,530 valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) stake by 3,556 shares and now owns 73,001 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 18.20% above currents $362.65 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, May 13. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $37000 target. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Buy” rating and $470 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Landesbank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Peer Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wolfe Research. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Hold” rating and $380 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14. DZ BANK AG downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. DZ BANK AG has “Sell” rating and $333 target.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.62 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $498,873 activity. Shares for $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) stake by 17,400 shares to 19,800 valued at $2.42M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) stake by 3,175 shares and now owns 2,118 shares. Mosaic Co New (NYSE:MOS) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 22.14% above currents $74.83 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9800 target in Monday, August 5 report. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9100 target in Monday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 22 by Nomura. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, August 5.