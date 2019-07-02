Verition Fund Management Has Trimmed Its Logmein (LOGM) Stake by $1.80 Million; Wildcat Capital Management Increased Holding in Facebook (FB) by $3.71 Million

Wildcat Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 113.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc bought 22,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,053 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 19,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $550.92 billion market cap company. It closed at $193 lastly. It is down 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 30/04/2018 – Facebook’s New Download Tool: Better, But Still Incomplete; 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal; 02/05/2018 – Facebook will spend so much reviewing political ads this year that it will lose money on them. The company is hiring thousands of people to avoid a repeat of 2016, says Mark Zuckerberg; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Reports Higher Revenue, Earnings; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Facebook tweaks privacy tools to ease discontent over data leak; 02/05/2018 – Zee News: Morning Breaking: Cambridge Analytica to shut shop after massive Facebook data leak controversy; 08/05/2018 – Facebook Board Will Have 7 Independent Nonemployees Directors Out of 9 Total Directors; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook will not unveil its smart speakers at F8 while it deals with data misuse scandal, but still plans t

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 89.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 22,479 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.64% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,521 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.81. About 299,935 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeln Names Sara Andrews to Board of Directors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma owns 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 9,279 shares. Grassi Inv Management holds 3,254 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 2.72 million shares or 1.7% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd reported 2,210 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 147.55 million shares. Money Mgmt Limited Company holds 8,073 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Iconiq Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 5.47% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 307,605 shares. Allstate Corp stated it has 176,434 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 3.44M shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Scharf Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,215 shares. Iowa Comml Bank reported 5,338 shares. Country Club Trust Company Na holds 0.09% or 4,468 shares. Buckingham Management holds 1.11% or 33,889 shares. Moreover, Endurance Wealth has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,008 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 76,446 shares stake.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. Stretch Colin also sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. The insider Sandberg Sheryl sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Nasdaq sinks 1.5% as tech-related stocks get clobbered after Fed lowers rate-cut hopes – MarketWatch” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook bull raises on revenue acceleration – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Investors Revolt Again. Zuckerberg Shuts Them Down Again. – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33 million for 21.71 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards – GlobeNewswire” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LogMeIn Enters Oversold Territory (LOGM) – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Update: Lawsuit for Investors in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) shares announced by Shareholders Foundation – GlobeNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.