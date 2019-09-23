Verition Fund Management Has Raised Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position by $2.72 Million; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Valuation Declined, Holder Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Holding by $996,300

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 99,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 723,820 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, down from 823,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 3.87M shares traded or 110.09% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q EPS 2c; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces Promotion Of Briony Quinn To Senior Vice President & Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO SPEND APPROXIMATELY $135 MLN FOR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 64.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 28,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The hedge fund held 71,551 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 43,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.93. About 1.70M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC BEGINS CLINICAL STUDY OF DES FOR BIFURCATION LESIONS; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Receives FDA Approval for Deep Brain Stimulation Therapy for Medically Refractory Epilepsy; 09/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CFO Karen Parkhill to Speak at Barclays Healthcare Conference; 09/04/2018 – Medtronic to Unveil Additional Clinical Data on HVAD® System at ISHLT 2018; 23/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC IN.PACT(TM) ADMIRAL(TM) DRUG COATED BALLOON RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT LONG SFA LESIONS; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR GUARDIAN CONNECT CONTINUOUS GLU; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase(TM) MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets with CE Mark Approval; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Medtronic Announces Planned Leadership Succession NYSE:MDT – GlobeNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic Announces FDA Approval and U.S. Launch of Next-Generation Evolutâ„¢ PRO+ TAVR System for Treatment of Symptomatic Severe Aortic Stenosis Patients – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 273,550 are owned by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. Becker Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 5,574 shares. Willis Counsel owns 287,812 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 21,000 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.46% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Vigilant Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 2,456 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Brinker stated it has 0.37% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Novare Mgmt Ltd owns 1.33% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 89,910 shares. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk has 0.01% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Raymond James Financial Advisors invested in 1.16 million shares. Stephens Ar owns 184,317 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 105,378 were accumulated by Washington Company. Utah Retirement System accumulated 254,560 shares. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank holds 0.49% or 37,336 shares in its portfolio.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 24,987 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sea Ltd by 14,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,047 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should You Analyze REIT Stock DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DiamondRock Hospitality Company (DRH) – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s (NYSE:DRH) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DiamondRock Announces Jay Johnson to Step Down as Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Effective August 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 885 shares to 1,885 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 302,826 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.03 million for 9.88 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.