Verition Fund Management Has Lowered Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) Stake by $2.03 Million; Stock Rose; Waste Mgmt (WM) Holding Boosted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (POR) by 84.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 37,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6,727 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $364,000, down from 44,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Portland Gen Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.49. About 128,709 shares traded. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Net $64M; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Raises Dividend to 36.25c Vs. 34c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MLN VS $530 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric Sees 2018 EPS $2.10-EPS $2.25; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 22/05/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC – ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SEEKING ADDITIONAL 100 AVERAGE MEGAWATTS OF RENEWABLE POWER GENERATING RE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Portland General Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc (WM) by 23.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 4,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 22,407 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 18,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.78. About 773,641 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 17/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ELECTS WEIDEMEYER CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TOX FREE SOLUTIONS- UNDER SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENTS CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100 PCT OF ORDINARY SHARES IN TOXFREE (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 23/03/2018 – BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of 80; 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/03/2018 04:19 PM; 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zscaler Inc by 5,586 shares to 11,342 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 33,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Analysts await Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. POR’s profit will be $47.36M for 26.17 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Portland General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 89.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold POR shares while 105 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 80.17 million shares or 0.59% less from 80.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 10,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 3,600 shares. Rothschild & Asset Us holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 688,510 shares. Raymond James And Assocs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Moreover, Signaturefd Llc has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 81 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 0.02% stake. Somerville Kurt F reported 5,124 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 112,012 shares or 0% of the stock. The Japan-based Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca), a California-based fund reported 66 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 321,034 shares. Dean Investment Assocs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc reported 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR). Ameritas Investment Prns holds 0.02% or 7,630 shares in its portfolio.

