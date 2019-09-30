Verition Fund Management Has Lifted Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position by $2.77 Million as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Stack Financial Management Upped Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position

Stack Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM) by 51.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc bought 160,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The institutional investor held 474,270 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.30 million, up from 313,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.62% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.48. About 1.24 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 108.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 28,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 54,840 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.35M, up from 26,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $108.34. About 943,931 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 25/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON JUNE 8, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-China pushes Qualcomm to protect local companies in NXP deal – Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Asia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 2; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC; 14/05/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SAYS ZTE RESTRICTIONS AN ISSUE OF HIGH CONCERN FOR CHINA; 18/05/2018 – BEIJING OFFICIAL SAYS QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL LOOKING MORE OPTIMISTIC NOW – CNBC, CITING DJ; 02/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends NXP Tender Offer to April 6; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CONFIDENT IT CAN CLOSE NXP DEAL

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) by 22,614 shares to 4,473 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent A Ctr Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:RCII) by 50,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,500 shares, and cut its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09 billion and $891.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,509 shares to 930,699 shares, valued at $50.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,533 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

