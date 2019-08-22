Verition Fund Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Qep Res (QEP) as Share Value Declined; Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Anchor Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Stake

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 41,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.48M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $42.55. About 3.60 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Europan Patent Office Revokes Edwards ‘550 Patent; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.90 TO $0.94; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 30/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes NxThera Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – BSX SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.37 TO $1.41, SAW $1.35 TO $1.39; 26/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Qep Res Inc (QEP) by 86.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 83,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.54% . The hedge fund held 13,021 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101,000, down from 97,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Qep Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 4.44M shares traded. QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) has declined 52.77% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.77% the S&P500. Some Historical QEP News: 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $428.9 MLN VS $420.1 MLN; 23/04/2018 – QEP Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 30-May. 2; 19/04/2018 – QEP Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 8 Years; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Rev $428.9M; 25/04/2018 – QEP Resources 1Q Loss $53.6M; 09/05/2018 – Woodbridge International Closes Sale of Naturally Aged Flooring to Q.E.P. Co., Inc; 25/04/2018 – QEP RESOURCES INC SEES 2018 OIL & CONDENSATE PRODUCTION 21.5 MMBBL – 23.0 MMBBL; 04/04/2018 – Q.E.P. Co., Inc. Announces Acquisition in Australia; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: QEP Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/04/2018 – QEP REPORTS PURCHASE OF SOME PR FLOORS PTY ASSETS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 43 investors sold QEP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 215.71 million shares or 6.56% less from 230.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 208,961 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Jnba Fincl Advisors holds 500 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 75,652 shares. 294,589 were reported by Aristotle Cap Boston Lc. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.04% or 51,961 shares in its portfolio. Bridgeway Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) for 782,000 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 1.76 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 462,111 are owned by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Com. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Co holds 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) or 43,400 shares. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 21,400 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Wexford Capital Limited Partnership has invested 1.09% in QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP). Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 62,343 shares.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 16,108 shares to 29,570 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 45,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,986 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $81,450 activity. The insider WOOSLEY CHRISTOPHER K bought 5,000 shares worth $20,850.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.99 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.51 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX) by 158,344 shares to 568,758 shares, valued at $30.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 81,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State holds 177,586 shares. 71,139 were accumulated by Cap Intll Ca. Everence Capital Management has 0.24% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 35,332 shares. Meyer Handelman invested in 26,400 shares. Heritage Wealth, Virginia-based fund reported 83 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 4,126 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Punch & Assoc Mgmt holds 11,411 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Us Financial Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 333,221 shares. Parkside Finance Bank & Trust reported 0.03% stake. Eaton Vance Management holds 2.53 million shares. Smithfield reported 0% stake. Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 7,074 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Services owns 20,426 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.16% or 278,100 shares.