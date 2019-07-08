Verition Fund Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $1.38 Million as Market Value Rose; As Lexington Pty (LXP) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cutler Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.97 Million

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 77.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 34,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 9,800 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 44,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $33.7. About 232,652 shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 36.82% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 14/05/2018 – PDC Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDS AND RESTATES COMPANY’S THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 21, 2013; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 22/05/2018 – PDC Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $190.1M, EST. $182.8M

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lexington Pty (LXP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 219,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, down from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lexington Pty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. It closed at $9.49 lastly. It is down 12.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.05% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Rev $102.6M; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verso Corp by 27,500 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 26,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (Put) (TBT).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $276,685 activity. Crisafio Anthony J had sold 1,500 shares worth $51,315. 10,000 shares were bought by Ellis Mark E, worth $373,000 on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 19.64% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.56 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $44.41 million for 12.57 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 148.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PDCE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 7.66% less from 70.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 174,713 shares. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Meeder Asset Management Inc has 100 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation accumulated 1.56 million shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 350,801 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 5,648 shares in its portfolio. Shufro Rose & Company Lc has 13,800 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Hite Hedge Asset Limited Com holds 12,328 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) for 24,039 shares. Parkside National Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 25,592 shares. Teton has invested 0.03% in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE). Aperio Group Inc reported 18,717 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold LXP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 196.38 million shares or 13.48% more from 173.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Llc reported 0.06% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Mackenzie Corp has 811,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Moreover, Menta Capital Ltd Co has 0.3% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Numerixs Invest Technology Inc invested in 25,400 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 379,969 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Llc holds 169,428 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Investments holds 0.11% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.06% or 677,275 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 211,300 shares stake. Moreover, Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Pnc Fin Ser Grp Inc Inc owns 43,015 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 80,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gru invested 0.02% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Benjamin F Edwards Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

