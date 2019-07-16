Verition Fund Management Has Cut Workday (WDAY) Position by $3.49 Million; Market Valuation Rose; As Juniper Networks (JNPR) Valuation Declined, Gotham Asset Management Has Raised by $3.13 Million Its Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) by 26.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 120,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 572,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.15 million, up from 451,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.47M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has declined 3.89% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 22/05/2018 – Source Photonics Wins a Juniper Networks Supplier of the Year Award; 02/05/2018 – Juniper Networks Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Mixed Reality Apps to Exceed 9 billion by 2022, as Industry aims to Emulate Pokémon Go’s Success; 21/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Online Lottery Wagers to More than Double, Reaching $76 Billion by 2022, as Mobile Drives Demand; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 29/05/2018 – NCP engineering Releases Exclusive Remote Access Client 11.1 and the Exclusive Remote Access Management Server 5.0 for Juniper Networks’ SRX Series; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & In-Game Spend Drive Digital Games Market: Surpassing $160 billion by 2022; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 91.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 18,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 19,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $214.2. About 880,674 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $638,552 activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider rahim rami sold $279,027. Miller Kenneth Bradley sold $182,000 worth of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) on Friday, February 1.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novanta Inc by 6,027 shares to 3,281 shares, valued at $278,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 91,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,423 shares, and cut its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Management Professionals reported 0% stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.03% or 51,820 shares in its portfolio. Petrus Lta has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). First Hawaiian Bancshares has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Advsr Asset holds 9,911 shares. Horrell Cap has 1.89% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 140,000 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board holds 29,037 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,003 are held by Guardian Life Company Of America. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.03% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated reported 283,170 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 1,596 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,340 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 69,519 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Homrich And Berg holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 4,072 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 4,045 shares stake. Moreover, Westpac Banking Corporation has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bluestein R H & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 105 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 52,800 shares. Federated Inc Pa owns 1.08 million shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Llc has 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Com holds 773 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Ltd owns 267,217 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings invested 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 0.31% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 62,604 shares. Kemnay Advisory Incorporated invested in 3.05% or 73,575 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $2.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 25,834 shares to 29,405 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) by 26,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.