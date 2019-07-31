Verition Fund Management Has Cut Treehouse Foods (THS) Holding by $447,680; Share Price Declined; As The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) Market Valuation Declined, St James Investment Company Cut Its Stake by $8.29 Million

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon (BK) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 165,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 637,337 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.14M, down from 803,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 25/04/2018 – 63AM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of New York Mellon $Bmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 15/03/2018 – 68NX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – 35YN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N – INVESTING IN NEW TALENTS, INCLUDING KEY HIRES DURING THE QTR TO OVERSEE INVESTMENT STRATEGY, CONSULT RELATIONS AND TRADING- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – 47HZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT PARIS SA AND BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON TO PROTECT INTERESTS OF ITS SECURITIES HOLDERS; 15/03/2018 – 45WV: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 18/04/2018 – 11NL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 03PS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 6,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 14,005 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $904,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Treehouse Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 496,672 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 25.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.92% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child with Autoimmune Disease; 03/05/2018 – TreeHouse Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 07/03/2018 Now on Booking.com: A Tent, a Treehouse and an Old Town Hall; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 17/05/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Tri-State Carpenters Work with Make-A-Wish Foundation to Construct Treehouse for Child; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 22/05/2018 – Treehouse Honored as ‘Organization of the Year’ by Municipal League Foundation; 06/04/2018 – Post Holdings collecting initial bids for its private brands divest; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold THS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 55.23 million shares or 9.37% less from 60.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt reported 16,994 shares stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) or 91,266 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 117,428 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership owns 22,235 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 296 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement System, New York-based fund reported 73,991 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.01% or 10,274 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Company accumulated 66 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Prudential has invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 62,553 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.2% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 215,401 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Macquarie Gp invested in 21,265 shares.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Provide Update on Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Treehouse Stock Hits New 52-Week High (THS) – TheStreet.com” published on April 27, 2011, 247Wallst.com published: “What Will Coca-Cola Acquire Next? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Post Holdings and TreeHouse Foods Announce HSR Early Termination for Proposed Private Label Ready-to-Eat Cereal Transaction – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:TSN) by 7,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWY) by 10,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PM).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $169,516 activity.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 21.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.37 per share. THS’s profit will be $16.28 million for 51.45 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

St James Investment Company Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $1.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 12,043 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $22.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 73,911 shares in the quarter, for a total of 827,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Glenmede Na accumulated 187,659 shares or 0.04% of the stock. North Star Asset Mgmt owns 0.04% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 9,945 shares. Advantage invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Gideon Cap Advsr Incorporated has 9,515 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 144,161 shares. Johnson Fin reported 0.04% stake. American Research has 18,318 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd owns 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 88,864 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,083 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia invested in 0.08% or 161,970 shares. Hendley Com reported 52,710 shares. Hikari Tsushin, Japan-based fund reported 235,056 shares.