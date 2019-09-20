Verition Fund Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by $1.20 Million; Sectoral Asset Management Boosted Its Dr Reddys Labs LTD (RDY) Holding

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (PEG) by 225.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 20,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The hedge fund held 29,894 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.76M, up from 9,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 1.29 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 13/04/2018 – PSEG: HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION STARTS SCHEDULED REFUELING; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 17/04/2018 – PSEG Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Public Service Enterprise Group Net Income Leaps; Backs 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – U.S. FERC says PSEG unit violated power market rules; 30/04/2018 – PSEG REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – PSE&G Solar Storage Project in Service at Pennington DPW Building; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20; 12/04/2018 – New Jersey Senate passes nuclear subsidy bill

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (RDY) by 100.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.83% . The hedge fund held 39,397 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48 million, up from 19,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 143,313 shares traded. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) has risen 20.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RDY News: 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS CO BEEN ISSUED ONE FORM 483 WITH 4 OBSERVATIONS; 22/05/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET SALES 35.35 BLN RUPEES VS 35.54 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – DR REDDY’S LAUNCHES BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN INDIA; 16/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS SAYS AUDIT OF API HYDERABAD PLANT IN TELENGANA BY U.S. FDA COMPLETED ON MARCH 16; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S TO CONSIDER FY18 RESULTS & DIVIDEND ON MAY 22, 2018; 02/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES – UPON APPROVAL, PRODUCT WILL BE COMMERCIALISED BY PROMIUS PHARMA; 29/03/2018 – DR.REDDY’S LABORATORIES LTD REDY.NS – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER ABHIJIT MUKHERJEE TO RETIRE ON MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Announces the Launch of Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride Tablets USP, 5 mg in the U.S. Market; 10/04/2018 – DR.REDDY’S GETS EIR FROM FDA

