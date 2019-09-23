Verition Fund Management Decreased Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $15.18 Million; Stock Value Rose; Family Management Has Upped Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.40 Million

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 18.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 10,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 66,219 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.87M, up from 55,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $139.12. About 9.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 29/03/2018 – Parts of Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Group are getting pulled out and placed in other groups as its leader departs; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Verition Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 86.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc sold 182,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The hedge fund held 27,929 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, down from 210,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $84.4. About 3.95M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/05/2018 – Merck & Co Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo (nivolumab) Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Fast-Track Designation for Tepotinib in Japan; 06/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA’S EVOBRUTINIB MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN MS STUDY; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.00; BOOSTS YEAR VIEWS; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers cancer drugs both beat expectations, but Merck beats them a little more

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27 billion and $254.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) by 28,693 shares to 57,033 shares, valued at $1.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,288 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,386 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $3.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (Call) (NYSE:BNS) by 1.00 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $163.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tilray Inc (Call) by 60,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 5.04% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.19 per share. MRK’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 16.88 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.